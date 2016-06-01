Kenny 'The Jet' Smith to Headline 48th Annual Governor's Dinner

From the University of Nevada, Reno:

Two-time NBA champion and popular studio analyst Kenny “The Jet” Smith will headline the 48th annual Governor’s Dinner, the Wolf Pack athletics department announced Wednesday.

The dinner is set for July 8th at the Governor's Mansion in Carson City and the host will be Danyelle Musselman, a former television reporter with ESPN, Fox Sports, NFL Network and Yahoo Sports, and the wife of Wolf Pack men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman.

Smith is an NBA studio analyst for TNT Sports. He joins Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson each week during the NBA season to form one of the most entertaining studio shows in sports television. Kenny is also a main studio analyst for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on CBS Sports and Turner.

Tickets are on sale now online or by calling (775) 682-6901. Tickets are $350 per person with tables of ten available at $3,500. A limited number of VIP tickets are available and are $500 and $5,000 per table, which includes access to the pre-dinner VIP reception with Smith.

All proceeds from the Governor's Dinner benefit student-athlete scholarships at the University of Nevada.

A North Carolina alum, Smith won two NBA championships with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995. He played nine seasons in the NBA for the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks. He is Houston's all-time leader in three-point field goal percentage, and he was named a member of the NBA All-Rookie Team in 1988, after averaging 13.8 points and 7.1 assists per game with the Kings.

Smith graduated from North Carolina in 1987 with a degree in Industrial Relations (Economics). He holds the Tar Heels assist record with 768, including 86 assists in NCAA Tournament play.

Smith also hosts his own podcast, “Baseline 2 Baseline,” and, in the spring of 2015, his family starred in their own reality TV show on TBS called "The Smiths". Smith has hosted an NBA show on SiriusXM, served as the NBA expert for Yahoo Sports, a FOX Sports Net game analyst, and a game analyst for New York Knicks games on MSG.

Sponsors of this signature Wolf Pack event include Silver Legacy and Eldorado, as well as Bodine’s, Carson Valley Inn, E.L. Cord Foundation, Morrey Distributing, Pepsi, Whispering Vine and Northern Nevada Rebar.

The VIP reception is at 5 p.m. and event will start with hosted cocktails at 6 p.m. The family-style, sit-down dinner provided by the Eldorado Hotel Casino begins at 7 p.m. followed by the program. The event will also feature the formal debut of the 2016-17 Wolf Pack men’s basketball team.

