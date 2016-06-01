OSHA Investigates Fatal Construction Site Accident North of Reno

OSHA is investigating an accident that injured and later killed a man at a construction site north of Reno last week.

Reno Police tell us the accident happened last Thursday morning near Military Road and Pholl Drive.

Authorities say the 47-year-old unidentified man was hit by a piece of construction equipment. He was transported to a local hospital where he died that afternoon.

We have called OSHA in Las Vegas, and are awaiting a call back.