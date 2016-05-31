Local Pharmacies Help Utilize Old Ideas for a New Problem - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Local Pharmacies Help Utilize Old Ideas for a New Problem

Posted: Updated:

Everything old is new again. Local compounding pharmacies are helping solve the need for pain killing narcotics with pain creams. And they are gaining popularity in the wake of the recent alleged prescription drug bust in this area.

"As more and more doctors are cutting back on the narcotics they are prescribing to patients, we're seeing that topical creams are helping fill the gap. You can put the cream directly on what hurts and by using common drugs we have, those patients are able to manage pain on fewer narcotics," says Brant Skanson with Sierra Pharmacies.

Compounding pharmacies don't just dole out manufactured drugs, they mix their own so they can tailor to the needs of individual patients. 

"We've always done this but now we're talking to patients in our database and to doctors to be able to help patients with pain management and doctors are seeing this as a real alternative and these days we need alternatives," Skanson said.

The medications are prescribed in metered amount and each is also given a scoop for the suggested amount of each treatment. 

