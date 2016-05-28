Silver Springs Community Development Day - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Silver Springs Community Development Day

On Saturday, the Business and Development Association of Silver Springs hosted a community development day.

The Vice President of the group, Vida Keller, says the event gives residents of the area an opportunity to see a number of proposed expansion and district projects.

“We want the services and we want the jobs to go with it, so by master planning the whole community with the help of the community, it's a win, win situation," says Keller.

A few of the master plans that were presented to the Silver Springs community were the extension of USA Parkway, an expansion to the Silver Springs airport and a 20 year conceptual plan to create a 160 acre downtown district.

Bob Hastings, Lyon County Commissioner, says the future could be looking bright for Silver Springs.

"We're looking to create economic development, bring business in and silver springs is one of our main areas that I think we're going to be able to build in," says Hastings.

