Teen Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Open Murder

A 16-year-old boy arrested in connection with a deadly shooting last December in Pat Baker Park in Reno pleaded not guilty to open murder on Monday.

Authorities say Christian Joel Scott shot the victim in the head.

Police say the shooting was related to a confrontation between Scott and two juvenile victims he robbed at gunpoint.

The victim later died at Renown Regional Medical Center; the second juvenile was not hurt.

Scott is also charged with one count of Attempted Murder with a Firearm and one count of Robbery with a Firearm. He also pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Scott is next scheduled to appear in court early next month.