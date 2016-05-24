Glaesmann Grand in Aces' Win Over NOLA

From the Reno Aces:

Todd Glaesmann (@toddglaesmann22) capped a two-out rally with a grand slam in the second inning, paving the way for a Reno Aces’ 4-1 victory over the New Orleans Zephyrs Tuesday night at Zephyr Field. Glaesmann finished with three of Reno’s eight hits, falling a triple short of his second career cycle.

Glaesmann’s big night in The Big Easy began in the first when he doubled off Jarred Cosart to start the game. After advancing to third on a groundout, Glaesmann extended too far off the bag and was caught leaning toward home on a strikeout in an eventual 2-6-2-5-1 rundown.

The 25-year-old center fielder redeemed himself in the second. Ed Lucas (@ELuke21) ignited the outburst against Cosart with a two-out walk, before Tuffy Gosewisch (@santiagosewisch) singled into shallow right, bringing the pitcher’s spot to the plate. Aces starter Edwin Escobar chopped a routine grounder to second, but Zephyrs second baseman Austin Nola bobbled and couldn’t recover, loading the bases for Glaesmann.

Without a home run in his first 125 plate appearances of 2016, Glaesmann lofted a 2-2 pitch inside the left-field foul pole, accounting for all four of Reno’s runs.

Given the four-run lead, Escobar settled in nicely and delivered six scoreless innings. The six-plus innings of shutout ball provided by the southpaw gave the Aces (21-23) seven such starts this season, matching the total of the 2015 squad.

Josh Collmenter relieved Escobar in the seventh and after issuing a leadoff walk, struck out the side in his final rehab appearance for the Aces. Matt Capps (@MattCapps55) took over in the eighth and surrendered an unearned run, providing the final margin. Silvino Bracho (@silvinobracho) closed out the ninth for his ninth save in 10 opportunities.

Escobar (2-1) earned the win after scattering six hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Cosart (1-3) was tagged with the loss, despite all four runs allowed being unearned.

Gosewisch scored a run and collected two hits in three at-bats, snapping a 3-for-23 skid over his previous nine games.

The Aces and Zephyrs continue their four-game set on Wednesday with game three of the series slated for 4:00 p.m. PT. Reno will send right-hander Matt Buschmann (0-4, 5.11) to the mound, opposite Zephyrs right-hander Paul Clemens (4-3, 4.70).

Ticket packages are on-sale now at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-4700. Follow the club all season long on Twitter (@Aces) or like the team on Facebook.

From the Reno Aces