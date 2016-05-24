List of Candidates Running for U.S. Senate

U.S. Senate for Nevada

Democrats

Catherine Cortez Masto

She wants to see higher wages and lower taxes on the middle class, supports Governor Sandoval’s tax increase. She served as Attorney General for two terms.

www.catherinecortezmasto.com





Bobby Mahendra

He’s running on no special interest, no corporations and no super PACs.

www.bobbymahendra.com

Liddo Susan O’Briant

She is a registered Democrat but has no website to access

Allen Rheinhart

He’s for ending massive deportations, for a $15 minimum wage and universal healthcare as a human right.

Www.allenrheinhart.org

U.S. SENATE

Republicans

Sharron Angle

Angle ran an unsuccessful race for the U.S. Senate in 2010 after serving the Nevada State Assembly. She’s a darling of the Tea Party and is strong on conservative values.

www.runsharronangle.com

D’Nese Davis

D’Nese says she’s a strong voice for veterans and for restoring the constitution. This is her first run for office.

www.Dnesedavis.com

Eddie Hamilton

Eddie is a staunch Republican who adheres to the party platform and calls himself a “Trumblican”

www.electhamilton.com

Dr. Joe Heck

Dr. Joe Heck has an extensive list of jobs he’s a physician, a firefighter, a veteran and a former teacher. He says he knows the issues from the inside and wants to make a difference in Washington for Nevadans. He served in the state senate from 2005-2009.

www.drjoeheck.com

“Sad Tom” Heck

The ‘other’ Heck. Tom Heck is running as a non-politician who wants to make a difference. He’s never run before but wants to make a difference.

www.tomheckforussenate.com

Robert Leeds

Robert X. Leeds took a Knight’s oath at the age of 11 to serve his country he feels he can help get the country back on track by going to Washington.

www.robertxleedsforsenator.com

Carole “Mazunga” Poliak

Has no website available

Justin Preble

Has no website available

Bill Tarbell

Bill believes that our constitutional values have been lost and that he can help restore them while representing the people of Nevada in Washington.

www.tarbell4senateusnv.com

Those Running with No Political Party

Tony Gumina

Tony is an independent who is also a U.S. Navy Veteran and a father of two. He wants to make the work a better place for them.

www.tonygumina.com

Thomas “Tom Sawyer”

Tom wants to restore the constitutional values he feels have been forced out by government.

www.tomsawyerforsenate.org

G.A. Villa

No website available

Jarrod M. Williams

Jarrod describes himself as a socialist candidate for the Senate.

He has no website but is on twitter

Indian American Party Candidates

Tom Jones

Tom has served as a firefighter Chief and as Secretary of the Indian American Party. Now he wants to go to Washington.

www.electtomjones.com