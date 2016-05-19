Mammovan Offers Low Cost, Free Screenings in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Mammovan Offers Low Cost, Free Screenings in Reno

Posted: Updated:

More than 200,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, according to the CDC. But thanks to modern treatment options and technology, that diagnosis doesn't have to be a death sentence.

There is some disagreement among medical professionals about when women should start getting mammograms. The recommendation ranges from age 40 to 50, unless the person has a higher risk for the cancer. But one thing they do agree on is that regular screening and early detection saves lives.

"If there is anything suspicious going on," Nevada Health Center Program Director Colleen Petroski said, "it's all about the early detection."

That's where the Mammovan comes in. It's a mobile mammography unit that has been traveling across Nevada for the last 15 years. This week, it's in the northern part of the state.

Petroski said that a lot of women might neglect to get screened because they don't have insurance or can't afford a mammogram. She says they do take all major forms of insurance, but they'll also provide a screening for free if a woman can't pay.

And this unique mobile screening center means they can take the service directly to women who live outside of the main cities.

"Our mission is to bring mammography to the women," Petroski said, "because when you live in a rural or isolated area of Nevada, life gets in the way. You might have to travel hundreds of miles in order to be screened."

The Mammovan will be at the Community Health Alliance on Wells Avenue in Reno from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, and will travel throughout Northern Nevada over the next several days. To see the full schedule or make an appointment, click here. You can also make appointments over the phone at: 877-561-6266.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.