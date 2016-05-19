Mammovan Offers Low Cost, Free Screenings in Reno

More than 200,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, according to the CDC. But thanks to modern treatment options and technology, that diagnosis doesn't have to be a death sentence.

There is some disagreement among medical professionals about when women should start getting mammograms. The recommendation ranges from age 40 to 50, unless the person has a higher risk for the cancer. But one thing they do agree on is that regular screening and early detection saves lives.

"If there is anything suspicious going on," Nevada Health Center Program Director Colleen Petroski said, "it's all about the early detection."

That's where the Mammovan comes in. It's a mobile mammography unit that has been traveling across Nevada for the last 15 years. This week, it's in the northern part of the state.

Petroski said that a lot of women might neglect to get screened because they don't have insurance or can't afford a mammogram. She says they do take all major forms of insurance, but they'll also provide a screening for free if a woman can't pay.

And this unique mobile screening center means they can take the service directly to women who live outside of the main cities.

"Our mission is to bring mammography to the women," Petroski said, "because when you live in a rural or isolated area of Nevada, life gets in the way. You might have to travel hundreds of miles in order to be screened."

The Mammovan will be at the Community Health Alliance on Wells Avenue in Reno from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, and will travel throughout Northern Nevada over the next several days. To see the full schedule or make an appointment, click here. You can also make appointments over the phone at: 877-561-6266.