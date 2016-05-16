Ask the Doctor: Warning Signs of Stroke

Dr. Ivan Lopez is the Medical Director at Renown Institute for Neurosciences. He is also the Chairman of the Department of Neurology at the University of Nevada, School of Medicine. Dr. Lopez will be available to discuss the symptoms of a stroke, how best to respond and treatment available to stroke patients. To speak with him call (775) 858-2222 between 5 – 6 p.m.

If you suspect someone may be having a stroke, remember to act F.A.S.T.

FACE: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

ARMS: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

SPEECH: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or strange?

TIME: If you observe any of these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately.

To learn more or request an appointment with Renown Institute for Neurosciences, call 775-982-2970.