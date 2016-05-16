Hearing Continued for Reno Doctor in Alleged Prescription Drug Ring

The Reno doctor charged in an alleged prescription drug ring is now scheduled to appear in a federal courtroom this Thursday, after his hearing was continued Monday.

Dr. Robert Rand was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on drug conspiracy and other charges.

His lawyer told Channel 2 that Dr. Rand plans to plead not guilty to all counts, when he appears in court Thursday afternoon.

Rand's attorney says this Thursday's detention hearing will focus on whether or not Rand is a threat to the community, and whether or not he would flee if released. "Our office has been inundated by phone calls from medical professionals, patients, family members, friends, loved ones of Dr. Rand that support his release that he is not a threat to the community," says John Arrascada.

Richie West, Omar Ahmad, Braden Riley, Ryan Smith, Alan Martinez, Kathleen Griffin, Clint Bloodworth and Joshua Green pleaded not guilty to charges against them last week. Their trials are all scheduled to start July 19th.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison on the conspiracy charge. Rand faces three total counts, that could carry a minimum mandatory 20 years in prison on the distribution count resulting in death. West faces a total of 12 counts, that could carry up to 20 years in prison on each of the other drug counts, a consecutive mandatory minimum five years in prison as to the first firearm count, and a consecutive mandatory minimum 25 years in prison as to the second firearm count.

The indictment states that beginning on about Nov. 13, 2012, and continuing to about April 28, 2016, Rand allegedly issued prescriptions for substantial amounts of oxycodone to his co-defendants, who filled the prescriptions at local pharmacies and illicitly distributed them. Then the indictment states that on September 30, 2015, Rand allegedly issued an unlawful prescription for oxycodone, resulting in the death of 33-year-old Michael Yenick.

Everyone but Rand were arrested on April 28th after the DEA and FBI raided the Jones-West Ford dealership and Richie West’s south Reno home in connection with the alleged drug ring.

Rand was arrested the day after in San Francisco, and will continue to be held at the Washoe County Jail until the next hearing.