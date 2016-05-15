Chili on the Comstock Among Local's Favorite Events in Virginia - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Chili on the Comstock Among Local's Favorite Events in Virginia City

Posted: Updated:

The 33rd annual Chili on the Comstock wrapped up Sunday afternoon after two days of food and entertainment in historic Virginia City.

More than 30 chili cooks lined C Street to give nearly 5,000 guests a taste of some of the best chili in the region.

Jess Horning, an event organizer, says Chili on the Comstock is designed to bring tourists in for the food, but they end up staying for the town.

"People come from all over the western United States for this event and what's great about Virginia City is it's such a great town to get something to eat and go shopping, or visit one of the 12 oldest saloons in the country, it's just a great atmosphere,” says Horning.

The city's tourism doesn't end with Chili on the Comstock; many guests say Virginia City is a yearlong favorite for all of their special event needs.

“All the events up here have a really unique niche, you know between the Outhouse Races and the Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry, Chili on the Comstock, then you've got the Big Red Run zombie event up here, so all the events are really kind of quirky," says Horning.

Virginia City will be celebrating Memorial Day weekend with a heroes parade and the V&T steam train kickoff on May 28th.

