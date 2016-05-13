Marshall Realty 5-18-16

Sponsored Content

Right now the Reno real estate market is highly competitive. There are more buyers than there are homes for sale which can put the ball in the seller's court for a lot of the process . Most of the time, this leaves the person putting their home for sale in charge when it comes to choosing which offer to accept, the closing date, and which improvements to make to the home. But one thing to remember is that there is always a line that shouldn't be crossed.

Interest rates could change, financing might not go through, the appraisal might not come back at the price that you have agreed to. These are all opportunities to work with your buyer to make sure that the sale still happens.

You may think that because real estate in Reno is hot right now, you can make your buyer jump through hoops. What happens if they reach their limit and need to walk away? You're starting over… weeks, maybe months later… and other buyers may wonder what's wrong with the house that the deal fell through.

We were all taught from a young age to "treat others as you would like to be treated". This shouldn't change once you have a buyer who seems as though they would do anything to buy your home. If you are interested in getting your home sold contact Marshall Realty today!

Content Courtesy: Keeping Current Matters and Marshall Realty