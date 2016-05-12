Five Suspects in Alleged Prescription Drug Ring Plead Not Guilty - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Five Suspects in Alleged Prescription Drug Ring Plead Not Guilty to Charges

Posted: Updated:

Five people indicted as part of an alleged prescription drug ring appeared in federal court on Friday afternoon in Reno. Omar Ahmad, Braden Riley, Ryan Smith, Alan Martinez and Kathleen Griffin all pleaded not guilty. They are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances.

Three people, including Richie West pleaded not guilty to their charges on Wednesday afternoon.

West remains in custody, while Clint Bloodworth and Joshua Green were released with conditions, which were not immediately disclosed. 

West's trial starts July 19th.

There’s no court date scheduled yet for Dr. Robert Rand.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison on the conspiracy charge. Rand also faces a minimum mandatory 20 years in prison on the distribution count resulting in death. West also faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the other drug counts, a consecutive mandatory minimum five years in prison as to the first firearm count, and a consecutive mandatory minimum 25 years in prison as to the second firearm count.

Everyone but Rand were arrested on April 28th after the DEA and FBI raided the Jones-West Ford dealership and Richie West’s south Reno home in connection with the alleged drug ring. Rand was arrested the day after in San Francisco.

