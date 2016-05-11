LUNG FORCE Walk 2016

Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer in America. The American Lung Association says it claims more lives each year than colon, prostate, ovarian and breast cancers combined. Plus, more than 33-million Americans suffer with lung diseases like asthma, emphysema or chronic bronchitis. However, according to Frankie Vigil, the Executive Director of the American Lung Association in Nevada, lung cancer is one of the least researched diseases. "It's found very late. It's typically found in third or fourth stage. So we need to have more research so that we can find it earlier, look for a cure and to help educate people that if you have lungs, you're at risk for lung cancer."

You can help raise awareness and money for research this weekend. On Saturday, May 14th, northern Nevadans are invited to Greater Nevada Field for a one-mile fun walk. You can walk alone or create a team. Rachel Putty organized Team Lucille, in honor of her grandmother who fought lung cancer twice. "It's important to me and my family to keep her name alive.” Lucille lost her fight in her late seventies, but Rachel hopes researchers will find a cure to keep others from having to battle lung cancer, too. “It’s a great way to raise awareness and funds for lung cancer research. So we're really hoping to make a difference."



The LUNG FORCE Walk is Saturday, May 14th at Greater Nevada Field. Registration is at 10 a.m. The walk starts at 11 a.m. Although the walk is free, donations are encouraged. If you raise $100, you will earn a LUNG FORCE t-shirt and lunch provided by Port of Subs. To register or make a donation, lot onto: http://action.lung.org/site/TR/LUNGFORCE/ALASW_Southwest?pg=entry&fr_id=13660