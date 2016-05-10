Late Rally Lifts Bees to Sweep

Aces Release

5/9/2016

A three-run eighth inning doomed the Reno Aces in the finale of a rain-shortened three-game series on Monday night at Smith’s Ballpark as the Salt Lake Bees completed a sweep with a 5-2 victory. Reno had manufactured a run in the seventh to tie the game, but the Bees used a pair of two-out hits to seal the win.

Following a rain delay of two hours, 47 minutes, Kyle Jensen gave Reno a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a solo home run to left field. The home run was Jensen’s third of the year, with all three coming on the road. The Bees responded with a run in the home half to tie the game, opening the frame with a triple and an RBI double. Salt Lake (18-13) then went ahead 2-1 in the third, scoring a run on a sacrifice fly following a leadoff double.

Reno (12-18) evened the game at two in the seventh. Mike Freeman (@MikeBFree5) led off with a walk and then stole second. He advanced to third on a Brett Hayes (@bretthayes12) flyout before scoring the tying run on an RBI single by Jason Bourgeois (@jbourgeois11). Salt Lake regained a 3-2 lead in the eighth on Kaleb Cowart’s two-out RBI single to set the table for Jefry Marte. Following a pitching change, Marte added two insurance runs on a home run to left that produced the final margin.

Kyle Kendrick (2-1) earned the win in relief for Salt Lake, allowing one earned run on four hits over four innings with one walk and four strikeouts. Adam Loewen (1-1) took the loss for the Aces after he allowed two earned runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Todd Glaesmann (@ToddGlaesmann22) had a game-high three hits for Reno in his second game with the team this year, and Jensen registered two hits for his eighth multi-hit contest.

The game was originally scheduled as a doubleheader, but the rain forced the teams to play just a single game. The second contest will be made up when the Aces return to Salt Lake in August.

Reno continues its 12-game road trip on Tuesday night with the opener of a four-game series at Sacramento. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. PT. Reno has not yet named a starter, while the River Cats will send out southpaw Ty Blach (4-2, 4.18).