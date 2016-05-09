Ask the Doctor: Behavioral Health

Do you know the warning signs of depression? Behavioral health is the focus of tonight's Ask the Doctor with Kristen Davis-Coelho, director of behavioral health at Renown.

1) What should we look out for with our loved ones?

Common signs of depression include feelings of hopelessness, guilt, worthlessness. Some people complain of being sad, anxious and feeling empty. Generally, a loss of energy and appetite, along with problems concentrating. If someone has suicidal thoughts, seek medical attention immediately.

2) Renown Health evaluates a wide range of mental health issues from anxiety to schizophrenia. But what about life issues like dealing with a death in the family or basic stress?

Life issues including grief, stress, marriage and relationship, work life, chronic disease, and anger management can also be addressed with experts at Renown Health's Behavior Health offices.

3) At what point should someone reach out for help?

If someone you know is showing one or more of the following behaviors, he or she may be thinking about suicide. Don't ignore these warning signs: Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself, talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain, talking about being a burden to other, increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.

4) What does treatment entail - and is it all outpatient?

Restoring well-being often requires restructuring life patterns. Available programs teaches proven methods for developing the skills that support change. There are two Behavior Health Offices; one on Mill Street and the other on McCabe in south Reno.

5) What are warning signs that kids might need to talk to someone?

Behavioral disorders involve a pattern of disruptive behaviors in children that last for at least 6 months and cause problems in school, at home and in social situations. Nearly everyone shows some of these behaviors at times, but behavior disorders are more serious. If someone has suicidal thoughts, seek medical attention immediately.