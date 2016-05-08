Aces Stung by Bees for Second Straight Night

The Salt Lake Bees clubbed three doubles during a four-run seventh inning to rally past the Reno Aces, 5-3, Saturday night at Smith’s Ballpark. Fresh off recording his 1,600th minor league hit in Friday night’s loss, Jason Bourgeois (@jbourgeois11) clubbed two doubles as part of a three-hit performance in Reno’s second consecutive defeat.

A night after finishing 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position and stranding a runner at third with less than two outs three separate times, the Aces (12-17) again struggled in clutch situations. Reno finished 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and are batting .086 (3-for-35) in those spots as a team over the last four games.

The Aces jumped in front early, thanks to Bourgeois, who drilled the second pitch of the game for a double and ended up at third on a fielding error by Todd Cunningham in center. Todd Glaesmann (@toddglaesmann22) wasted little time giving Reno an advantage, scoring Bourgeois on a groundout to short.

Salt Lake (17-13) tied the game at one in the second on back-to-back knocks by Kaleb Cowart and Jett Bandy. Cowart doubled with one away before scoring on Bandy’s RBI single.

Knotted at one, Bees starter Chris Jones settled in and retired 10 straight before Sócrates Brito (@SocratesBrito) ended the run with a single to open the fifth. Jack Reinheimer (@Reinheimer_08) then lined a single to right. After a sacrifice bunt by Sean Jamieson (@SeanJay04), Brett Hayes (@bretthayes12) gave the Aces another lead with a groundout to short. Moments later, Bourgeois pushed the lead to two with his second double of the game.

The score remained 3-1 until the home half of the seventh when Kaleb Fleck’s (@k_fleck) recent struggles continued. After a scoreless sixth, Fleck ran into trouble in the seventh, eventually giving up a game-tying two-run double to former Aces outfielder Nick Buss. Dominic Leone (@DLeone54) entered to keep the game tied, but like Fleck, surrendered a two-run double to Bandy, providing the final margin.

Edwin Escobar took a no-decision for Reno after throwing five innings of one-run ball. Jones (2-2) efficiently tossed 85 pitches over seven innings for Salt Lake (17-13), leveling his record after allowing three earned runs on seven hits. Fleck (0-3) suffered his third consecutive loss in as many appearances, giving up three earned runs on two hits and two walks over 1 1/3 innings. Lucas Luetge closed out the ninth for his first save.

Reno continues its 12-game road trip Sunday afternoon with game three of a four-game series at Salt Lake. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. PT. Reno has not yet named a starter, while the Bees will counter with southpaw Nate Smith (2-1, 3.79).

Reno Aces Press Release