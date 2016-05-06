Doctor in Alleged Prescription Drug Ring to be Transported to Re - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Doctor in Alleged Prescription Drug Ring to be Transported to Reno

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Dr. Robert Rand appeared in a San Francisco court on Friday morning, in connection with an alleged prescription drug ring in Reno. 

Authorities say at the hearing, Dr. Rand waived the detention hearing, and will now be transported to Reno by the U.S. Marshals Service for his next hearings. When he arrives in Reno, the USMS will notify the court and they will set the date.  

Rand was arrested in San Francisco on April 29th. 

One day earlier, the below listed were arrested across Reno:

Richard Winston West II, aka Richie West, 40
Omar Ahsan Ahmad, 31
Joshua Ross Green, 34
Clint Mitchell Bloodworth, 40 
Kathleen Griffin, 43 
Alan Russel Martinez, 59
Braden Kyle Riley, 40
Ryan Daniel Smith, 40

They are each charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, such as oxycodone and illegal use of a communication facility. 

Rand and West are also charged with engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise with at least five other persons in which Rand and West occupied positions of management. Rand is also charged with distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, and West is also charged with three separate counts of distribution of oxycodone. 

