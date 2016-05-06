Aces Split Series in Fresno

Aces Release

5/5/2016

The Reno Aces earned a series split with a 3-2 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday afternoon at Chukchansi Park. Right-hander Tyler Wagner (@_TylerWagner_) worked six innings of one-run ball, while Sócrates Brito (@SocratesBrito) sparked the Aces offensively with three hits and two RBI.

Reno opened the scoring with a run in the fourth. Brito and Peter O’Brien knocked back-to-back singles to right field. The Aces then manufactured the tally on groundouts by Kyle Jensen and Zach Borenstein, with Brito coming home on Borenstein’s productive out.

The Aces extended their lead in the following frame with three two-out hits. Tuffy Gosewisch (@SantiaGosewisch) and Mike Freeman (@MikeBFree5) started the string with back-to-back singles to right. Both runners moved up on a Mike Hauschild wild pitch to set the stage for Brito, who lined a two-run triple down the right-field line to boost Reno’s advantage to 3-0.

Fresno got a run back in the seventh, loading the bases with no outs. Right-hander Dominic Leone (@DLeone54) minimized the damage, holding the Grizzlies to one run with a strikeout, an RBI groundout and a flyout. The home team added another run on a sacrifice fly in the ninth, but got no closer as Silvino Bracho (@silvinobracho) finished off the 3-2 victory.

Wagner (1-3) turned in his second consecutive quality start to earn his first Aces win. He allowed one earned run on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Leone and Evan Marshall (@emarsh31) followed with one scoreless relief inning each before Bracho pitched the ninth to earn his fourth save in as many chances. Hauschild took the loss for Fresno, allowing three earned runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.

Brito led the Aces offensively, going 3-for-5 with a run scored. The Dominican native set a season-high for hits and posted his second multi-hit game for Reno (also: April 24 vs. Fresno). In addition, he notched his second multi-RBI game of the series (also: 2, Monday) after having none in his first 10 contests with the Aces. Gosewisch had two hits to record his sixth multi-hit game.

Reno continues its 12-game road trip on Friday night, when the Aces will open a four-game series at Salt Lake. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. PT. Reno will send right-hander Braden Shipley (2-1, 3.26) to the mound, while the Bees will counter with righty Zach Nuding (1-2, 7.66).