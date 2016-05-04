Final exams start Thursday at the University of Nevada, but all around the country students are cramming for their year-end tests.

Hunter Thomas, who is majoring in Global Studies, is one of them. "It's kind of the entire few months-worth of effort coming to the fore and it kind of all rides on the next few weeks. So it can be a little bit stressful for sure." It is also a time of year that many students begin to turn to "study drugs" such as Adderall to help them hone in on their school work. "I had a final the next morning and I realized I need to study okay I'll take Adderall now and see how much I can get done over the night. And it worked very well; I did pretty well on the grade.” Thomas says the few times he did use it, he noticed a drastic change in his ability to focus.

"It makes it seem like everything that's not school related is kind of second rate or as important as what I was doing as far as studying is concerned."



Adderall is normally prescribed for those with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

How accessible is it to college students looking for that little push? Texas Tech’s Dr. George Comiskey says it is easy on many campuses. "If it's something they want they can get it. There are places on campus where students hang out and make themselves available to sell." Doctors say what's most concerning is its withdrawal period. "Whenever someone puts something in their system that works for them then that sets up for the potential for addiction because now."



As for Thomas, he says he is now going to stick to old-fashioned studying and encourages his peers to do the same. "Don't procrastinate, just do it."

For more information or if you are looking for support, here is a link to the University of Nevada’s Drug Counseling and Prevention office:

http://www.unr.edu/student-conduct/alcohol-and-other-drug-portal/alcohol-and-other-drug-prevention-and-treatment