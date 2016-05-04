Bradley Leads Aces to Win

Aces Release

5/3/2016

Archie Bradley (@ArchieBradley7) matched his career-high with 11 strikeouts and punctuated his seven-inning performance with an inning-ending double play, guiding the Reno Aces past the Fresno Grizzlies, 3-2, Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park. A tiebreaking single by Tuffy Gosewisch @santiagosewisch) in the top of the seventh proved to be the game-winner.

Reno (11-14) entered the affair riding a six-game losing streak away from Greater Nevada Field – their longest since an eight-game skid in 2013. With Reno looking to end the streak and level their series with Fresno (11-13) at one apiece, Bradley played stopper and delivered a masterpiece.

Outside of a game-tying, two-out, two-run single given up to Nolan Fontana by Bradley in the fourth, the 23-year-old was lights out. He struck out two batters in the first, second, fifth and sixth innings, setting the stage for his third consecutive quality start.

Backed by Gosewisch’s go-ahead single which plated Carlos Rivero (@Carlos_Rivero3) who doubled to open the inning, Bradley – at 98 pitches – entered after the stretch. He began the inning with his 11th strikeout, but a hit batsmen and walk followed, resulting in a mound visit from Aces skipper Phil Nevin. The third-year manager stuck with Bradley after the brief meeting, and the decision paid immediate results. Bradley induced a grounder off the bat of Tony Kemp which quickly turned into a 4-6-3 double play and ensuing fist pump from an amped-up Bradley whose career-high 114th pitch gave him seven dominant innings.

Evan Marshall (@emarsh31) and Silvino Bracho (@silvinobracho) worked shutout frames in relief, with the latter bookending the ninth with strikeouts for his third save. The Aces’ staff struck out a season-high 14 batters.

Reno grabbed a 2-0 lead with single runs in the second and third off Grizzlies starter Asher Wojciechowski (2-2) who suffered the loss. A run-scoring double by Sean Jamieson (@SeanJay04) made it 1-0, and a sacrifice fly by Jack Reinheimer (@Reinheimer_08) in the third gave Reno an early two-run advantage.

The Aces outhit the Grizzlies 7-5 and were led by two-hit games from Zach Borenstein, Rivero and Jamieson.

The Aces improved to 8-5 when scoring first. Bradley became the first Aces pitcher to strike out 10 or more batters since left-hander Robbie Ray whiffed 10 on April 20, 2015 vs. Albuquerque.

Reno continues its 12-game road trip on Wednesday night with game three of the four-game series in Fresno. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PT. Reno has not yet named a starter. The Grizzlies will send right-hander Brady Rodgers (0-2, 5.14) to the mound.