Marshall Realty 5-4-16 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Marshall Realty 5-4-16

Sponsored Content

Homes continue to sell quickly across the nation and Reno real estate is on fire too. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) recently released their latest Existing Home Sales Report, which revealed that homes were on the market for an average of 47 days in March. This is a decrease from the 59 days reported in February, as well as the 52 days reported back in March 2015.

42% of homes across the country were on the market for less than a month, which is the highest it’s been since July 2015! Some of the fastest selling states are Washington, Oregon, and Minnesota but make no mistake, houses in Sparks, Reno, Fernley, and Carson City are selling quick too!

Buyer demand is increasing as the inventory of homes for sale in Reno remains low. If you are thinking about listing your home for sale this year, contact Marshall Realty. They can help you take advantage of current market conditions!

Content Courtesy: Keeping Current Matters and Marshall Realty

