Aces Open with Loss in Fresno

Aces Release

5/2/2016

The Reno Aces dropped the first game of a 12-game road trip, falling to the Fresno Grizzlies by a 5-2 score on Monday night at Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies got to Aces reliever Kaleb Fleck (@k_fleck) for three decisive runs in the eighth, doing the damage off three doubles to capitalize on a pair of intentional walks.

Fresno opened the scoring with two runs in the second inning. Jon Singleton was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a balk by Aces starter Edwin Escobar, before Tyler Heineman hit an RBI single to center field and took second base on the throw home. Heineman moved to third on an Escobar wild pitch to set up a run-scoring bunt single by Eury Perez.

Reno tied the game in the following frame, when Kyle Jensen hit a leadoff double to bring up Sócrates Brito (@SocratesBrito) who lined a two-run home run out to right for his first Triple-A dinger. The blast doubled the outfielder’s Reno RBI total to four and made the score 2-2.

The teams traded zeros thru the seventh until Fresno regained the lead with three runs in the eighth. Jake Marisnick led off with a double to left, advancing to third on a groundout before Fleck intentionally walked A.J. Reed. Marisnick then scored on an RBI two-base hit by former Ace Danny Worth that put the Grizzlies ahead 3-2. Following another intentional walk to Singleton, Andrew Aplin laced a two-run double to center that extended the Fresno advantage to three and produced the final margin.

Fleck (0-2) took the loss for Reno, allowing three earned runs on three hits with the two free passes in one inning. Escobar worked three innings in his first Aces appearance, allowing two earned runs on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts, a wild pitch and a balk. Jandel Gustave (1-0) earned the win for Fresno in relief of Brad Peacock, while James Hoyt worked the ninth to earn his seventh save.

Five Aces had a hit on the night, paced by Brito’s home run and Jensen’s double.

The Aces continue their 12-game road trip on Tuesday night with game two of the four-game series in Fresno. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PT. Right-hander Archie Bradley (2-1, 2.41) will start for Reno, while the Grizzlies will counter with righty Asher Wojciechowski (2-1, 6.16).