Ask the Doctor: Travel Vaccinations

If you are making summer travel plans for your family, don’t forget – vaccinations are just as important as your passport!

To protect yourself against diseases in other parts of the world, remember it can take as many as 4-6 weeks for vaccines to take full effect, and some may involve more than one shot.

While Zika has been all the talk as of late, other diseases like Yellow Fever and Polio are cause for concern in regions around the globe. If you plan to travel to a part of the world where malaria is a possibility, your doctor will give you medicine to help prevent that, too.

If you have questions about travel vaccinations, Northern Nevada Medical Group’s Dr. Jeremy Bearfield will be available to answer your questions at (775) 858-2222 tonight between 5 – 6 p.m. You can also reach him at (775) 851-1505 during regular business hours.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a helpful online tool to let you know which vaccines your need for which location. Log onto: http://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/destinations/list

