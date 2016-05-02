Reno Aces' O'Brien, Shipley Earn PCL Weekly Honors

From the Reno Aces:

Reno Aces OF/C Peter O’Brien and RHP Braden Shipley have been named Pacific Coast League Player and Pitcher of the Week.

From April 25-May 1, O’Brien hit .500 (12-for-24) with 10 RBI, 7 runs scored, 4 home runs, 1 triple and 2 doubles. The 25-year-old capped the week with a walk-off home run in the 12th inning on Sunday to give the Aces a 1-0 win over Albuquerque. He hit safely in every game during the week, and has a current 9-game hitting streak.

Shipley worked 13.0 scoreless innings over two starts this past week, allowing seven hits with three walks and 13 strikeouts. The Aces won both of the right-hander’s starts, defeating Fresno on Tuesday and Albuquerque on Sunday. The former Nevada Wolf Pack standout has thrown 15.0 consecutive shutout innings dating back to April 21.

These are the first weekly awards for an Aces player this season. Reno was the last team to sweep the PCL honors as Mike Jacobs and Charles Brewer took home the hardware for the final week of the 2014 season.

O’Brien is among Minor League leaders in homers (T-1st – 8), total bases (T-1st – 63), slugging percentage (2nd - .733), runs scored (T-7th – 21), RBI (T-8th – 22) and extra-base hits (T-10th – 14). His .372 batting average is good for seventh among PCL leaders. Shipley leads the circuit in innings pitched (30.1).

O’Brien has provided plenty of offense in Shipley’s five starts to date. The slugger has hit .348 (8-for-23) with three homers, a triple, two doubles and nine RBI in those outings, with the Aces winning four of the five contests.

