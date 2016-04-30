Aces Washed Out, Doubleheader Saturday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Washed Out, Doubleheader Saturday

Posted: Updated:

Aces Release

4/29/2016

Friday night’s game between the Reno Aces (@Aces) and Albuquerque Isotopes is postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, April 30. Both games will be seven-inning affairs.

Tickets for Friday night’s game against Albuquerque may be exchanged for a ticket of equal value, based on seating availability for any future 2016 regular season home game with the exception of July 4.

First pitch for game one is set for 5:05 p.m. PT with game two beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Right-hander Tyler Wagner will start opposite of Albuquerque right-hander Jordan Lyles in the opener. The nightcap will feature right-hander Kyle Drabek against Isotopes southpaw Yohan Flande.

