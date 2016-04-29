Aces Win Thriller

Aces Release

After providing the Reno Aces (9-11) with two of their five walk-off wins in 2015, Mike Freeman (@MikeBFree5) added another to his resume. Freeman followed a Peter O’Brien game-tying single with a run-scoring triple off the left-field wall to push the Aces past the Albuquerque Isotopes (12-9) in dramatic fashion Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Freeman’s triple extended one streak and ended another. The three-bagger set a new career-high hitting streak for him at 16 games, and ended Albuquerque’s seven-game winning streak over Reno.

Playing in extras for the first time in 2016, the Aces and Isotopes dueled with both pitching staffs owning the opposition.

Fresh off a six-inning, one-run performance in his last appearance, Aces starter Archie Bradley (@ArchieBradley7) delivered another quality start in a no-decision, allowing just two hits with four walks and a season-high eight strikeouts. His counterpart, Albuquerque’s Matt Flemer, matched him after allowing one earned run on four hits over six innings.

Bradley’s fourth outing for Reno got off to a less-than-stellar start when he allowed a leadoff single to Rafael Ynoa, followed by an errant pickoff throw to first base which moved Ynoa to second. Mike Tauchman then plated Ynoa with a double down the left-field line, giving the visitors a very brief 1-0 lead.

Evan Marzilli (@marzooch) tripled to center – his second of the season – to open the bottom of the first. After Flemer retired the next two batters, O’Brien reached safely on an infield single to tie the game at one.

With both starters settling in after shaky firsts, baserunners were hard to come by. Bradley sat down 15 of the next 19 batters, including five of the last eight on strikeouts. Two double plays behind him helped erase walks in the second and fourth.

Meanwhile, Flemer found his groove. After O’Brien’s infield single in the first, Flemer allowed just two singles with neither runner advancing into scoring position.

The score remained 1-1 until the top of the 11th when another error nearly doomed Reno. Aces southpaw Adam Loewen struck out the first two batters he faced, but the latter reached second on a throwing error by catcher Tuffy Gosewisch (@santiagosewisch). Two singles and a groundout followed, giving Albuquerque another one-run lead.

Similar to the first inning, the Aces didn’t trail long. Sócrates Brito (@SocratesBrito) bunted his way aboard and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jack Reinheimer (@Reinheimer_08). O’Brien then lined the first offering he saw from Simon Castro into center, scoring Brito and setting up Freeman’s third walk-off in an Aces uniform.

Loewen (1-0) earned the win while Castro (0-1) was tagged with the loss.

The Aces and Isotopes play Game 2 of their four-game series Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PT. Reno will send right-hander Tyler Wagner (0-2, 5.19) to the mound, while Albuquerque will counter with righty Jordan Lyles (0-0, -.--).