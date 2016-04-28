Northern Nevada Medical Center Hosts Health Fair Thursday

From Northern Nevada Medical Center:

Northern Nevada Medical Center is committed to the health and well-being of our community. NNMC is hosting a community health fair on Thursday, May 5th, 7:00am – 10 a.m. in the main lobby of the hospital. This is an opportunity for community members to receive free or low-cost preventative health screenings and education.

The full menu of health screenings is as follows:

• Blood pressure: FREE

• Body fat screening: FREE

• “Ask the Nurse”: FREE

• Complete blood count: $15

• Heart electrical activity and overall heart function (EKG): $35

• Heart and vascular disease risk (High sensitivity C-reactive protein): $25

• Lipid profile (cholesterol, triglycerides and HDL/LDL ratio): $20

• Complete chemistry panel with report on 14 blood chemistry levels: $20

• Prostate cancer testing (PSA): $35

• Routine dietary screening for diabetes (glycosylated hemoglobin): $30

• Stroke risk (Carotid artery ultrasound screening): $40

• Thyroid function: $35

• Thyroid stimulating hormone, TSH, for over- or underactive thyroid: $35

• Vitamin D deficiency (Vitamin D 25 Hydroxy): $40

• Fall risk screening by NNMC physical therapist: FREE

Fasting for 10-12 hours prior is required for best results in blood screenings. NNMC Advantage members get a 10% discount on all tests, and sign ups are available at the health fair. For details call 356-NNMC (6662) or go to www.NNMC.com.

From Northern Nevada Medical Center