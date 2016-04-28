Northern Nevada Medical Center Hosts Health Fair Thursday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Northern Nevada Medical Center Hosts Health Fair Thursday

From Northern Nevada Medical Center: 

Northern Nevada Medical Center is committed to the health and well-being of our community. NNMC is hosting a community health fair on Thursday, May 5th, 7:00am – 10 a.m. in the main lobby of the hospital. This is an opportunity for community members to receive free or low-cost preventative health screenings and education.  

The full menu of health screenings is as follows:

•    Blood pressure: FREE
•    Body fat screening: FREE
•    “Ask the Nurse”: FREE
•    Complete blood count: $15
•    Heart electrical activity and overall heart function (EKG): $35
•    Heart and vascular disease risk (High sensitivity C-reactive protein): $25
•    Lipid profile (cholesterol, triglycerides and HDL/LDL ratio): $20
•    Complete chemistry panel with report on 14 blood chemistry levels: $20
•    Prostate cancer testing (PSA): $35
•    Routine dietary screening for diabetes (glycosylated hemoglobin): $30
•    Stroke risk (Carotid artery ultrasound screening):  $40
•    Thyroid function:  $35
•    Thyroid stimulating hormone, TSH, for over- or underactive thyroid:  $35
•    Vitamin D deficiency (Vitamin D 25 Hydroxy): $40
•    Fall risk screening by NNMC physical therapist: FREE

Fasting for 10-12 hours prior is required for best results in blood screenings. NNMC Advantage members get a 10% discount on all tests, and sign ups are available at the health fair. For details call 356-NNMC (6662) or go to www.NNMC.com. 

