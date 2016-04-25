Ask the Doctor: Beating Spring Allergies

In tonight’s Ask the Doctor, we have invited Dr. Boris Lokshin of Allergy and Asthma Associates in Reno to answer questions if you or someone you love is suffering with spring allergies. For millions of Americans, 'tis the season for sniffling and sneezing.

If you are a seasonal allergy sufferer, here are some basic ways to curb symptoms. Experts encourage over-the-counter antihistamines as soon as symptoms start. Try to limit your time outside. Wash your hair at night to rid it of any pollen that may get onto your sheets. Wash your sheets in hot water weekly. When using air conditioning, use the "re-circulation" feature in your car. Try to relax; stress can make allergy symptoms worse, too.

If you still cannot get your allergy symptoms under control, your doctor may recommend allergy shots. They contain a tiny amount of the pollen and will help your body build up resistance to it. You may need to get one shot each month for a few years.

