Aces Blast Grizzlies for 12-7 Win

Peter O’Brien and Zach Borenstein clubbed home runs and the Reno Aces (7-10) received a quality start from Kyle Drabek (@kyledrabek4) in a 12-7 drubbing of the Fresno Grizzlies (7-9) Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. Four first-inning runs and five in the fifth set the stage for Reno’s matinee rout.

Drabek (1-2) flirted with danger in his best start of the season, stranding eight runners over six innings, including four in scoring position. But after receiving just five runs of support through his first two starts combined, the 28-year-old was backed by the Aces’ offense with run support, and then some.

A run-scoring single by Sócrates Brito (@SocratesBrito) in the first broke the seal, opening the floodgates against Grizzlies starter Mike Hauschild (1-2). Mike Freeman (@MikeBFree5) then stretched his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI double, setting up O’Brien’s fourth home run of 2016, a tape-measure blast to left.

O’Brien added a sacrifice fly in the third to make it 5-0. Leading by five through three frames, the Aces were far from finished. Jason Bourgeois (@jbourgeois11) extended the lead to six with an RBI triple in the fourth and later scored on another run-scoring knock by Brito.

The Aces blew the game open in the fifth with a five-spot, four charged to Hauschild who gave up nine earned runs on 10 hits over four-plus innings. A walk to Freeman and single by O’Brien chased Hauschild before Borenstein greeted Edwar Cabrera from the bullpen with a three-run shot to right. Two of Cabrera’s three walks in the frame later scored on Kyle Jensen’s two-out single to center, pushing Reno’s lead to a dozen.

The Grizzlies cut into the Aces’ lead with seven runs over the final three innings. The big blow came off the bat of A.J. Reed in the seventh when he cleared the bases for a grand slam.

Bourgeois, Brito, Freeman, O’Brien and Tuffy Gosewisch (@santiagosewisch) all recorded two hits apiece. The 34-year-old Bourgeois lifted his batting average to .419 (18-for-43) for the season and is just nine hits away from 1,600 for his Minor League career, most among active players.

The loss extended Fresno’s season-long losing streak to four games. The Grizzlies lost four or more consecutive games four times during their 2015 PCL and Triple-A National Championship season.

The Aces and Grizzlies meet Monday night for Game 3 of their four-game series. First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is set for 6:35 p.m. PT. Reno will send right-hander Matt Buschmann (0-1, 1.69) to the mound, while Fresno will counter with southpaw Tommy Shirley (2-0, 0.00).

