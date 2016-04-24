Aces Return to Reno and Top Fresno

A strong bounce-back start from Archie Bradley (@ArchieBradley7) helped the Reno Aces (6-10) snap a five-game losing streak in a nail-biting 5-3 win over the Fresno Grizzlies (7-8) Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. After mustering just one hit – a solo homer by Sean Jamieson (@SeanJay04) – through the first four innings, the Aces’ bats awoke for four runs on eight hits combined in the fifth and sixth innings against Grizzlies starter Brady Rodgers.

The right-handed Bradley (2-1) delivered a much-needed six innings and settled in after a rough start. The 23-year-old surrendered one run on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts, five coming against the last seven batters he faced. A leadoff single opened his final frame, but three consecutive strikeouts – all looking – left Bradley in line for his second win.

Jamieson’s opposite-field solo shot in the third answered Fresno’s lone run in the top half. Former Aces shortstop Danny Worth doubled off Bradley to start the third and after two groundouts, came home for the Grizzlies’ only run.

Knotted at one, the Aces strung four straight singles together in the fifth off Rodgers (0-2) to grab a 3-1 advantage. One-out singles by Peter O’Brien and Zach Borenstein put runners at the corners before Tuffy Gosewisch (@santiagosewisch) dropped down a well-executed squeeze bunt, good enough for an RBI single. Moments later, Jamieson ripped a run-scoring single through the left side, pushing the lead to two.

The Aces extended their cushion to four with two more runs in the sixth. Jack Reinheimer (@Reinheimer_08) and Mike Freeman (@MikeBFree5) continued their torrid hitting stretches with singles, setting up Kyle Jensen’s RBI single to make it 4-1. A sacrifice fly by O’Brien capped the inning.

Two shutout innings from Scott Rice (@elArroz_56) preserved Reno’s four-run lead, but a shaky ninth nearly led to an epic collapse. Dominic Leone (@DLeone54) entered in the non-save situation, but a walk, defensive indifference and single cut Fresno’s deficit to three.

Jake Barrett (@BJBace99), the Aces’ all-time saves leader, was summoned in an attempt to record the final out. A deep drive off the bat of Tony Kemp carried to the right-field warning track where Sócrates Brito (@SocratesBrito) dropped what would have been the game-ender. Another run scored on the miscue, making it 5-3 and causing stir among the 5,624 fans in attendance. A two-out free pass to Worth followed the error, but Barrett retired A.J. Reed on a check-swing strike three to seal the win.

Borenstein recorded his first three-hit game of the season while Freeman notched another two hits to push his hitting streak to 12 games. The third-year Aces utilityman is batting .383 (23-for-60) for the season, a year removed from finishing fourth among PCL leaders in average.

Fresno, losers of three straight, were led by Houston Astros top-prospect A.J. Reed who finished 2-for-4 with a walk. Rodgers suffered the loss after allowing five earned runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.

The Aces and Grizzlies meet Sunday afternoon for Game 2 of their four-game series. First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is set for 1:05 p.m. PT. Reno will send right-hander Kyle Drabek (0-2, 11.00) to the mound, while Fresno will counter with righty Mike Hauschild (1-1, 2.08).

Aces Press Release