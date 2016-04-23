Aces Swept in Albuquerque

Aces Release

The Reno Aces lost the final game of an eight-game road trip on Friday night, falling to the Albuquerque Isotopes by a 7-3 score at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first inning and added insurance runs in the fifth and seventh to complete a four-game sweep.

For the second straight night, Jason Bourgeois (@jbourgeois11) led off with an extra-base hit – this time, a double – before Jack Reinheimer (@Reinheimer_08) drove him in with an RBI single to give the Aces an early 1-0 lead. The Pacific Coast League batting leader’s base hit extended his hitting streak to eight games dating back to April 15. Reno’s lead was short-lived, however, as Albuquerque (10-6) scored five runs in the bottom of the inning on four hits – including a two-run home run by Ryan Casteel – and four walks.

Reno (5-10) closed the gap to 5-2 in the third. The next batter, Sócrates Brito (@SocratesBrito), lined an RBI single to left to break out of an 0-for-11 slump since he was optioned to the Aces on Monday.

The visitors manufactured another run in the fourth as Carlos Rivero (@Carlos_Rivero3) led off with a double to left and came around to score when Bourgeois beat out an infield single. Albuquerque answered in the fifth with a solo home run by Stephen Cardullo that made the score 6-3 and chased Reno starter Edgar Garcia.

Albuquerque added a run in the seventh to extend its lead to 7-3. Cardullo made Aces reliever Cody Hall (@C_Hall18) pay for a pair of two-out walks, knocking an RBI single into left field.

Following Albuquerque’s five-run first inning, Garcia (1-2) retired 11 straight Isotopes before Mike Tauchman hit a well-placed infield single in the fifth. The right-hander worked 4 2/3 innings on the night, allowing six earned runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Eddie Butler (2-0) earned the win for Albuquerque, pitching six innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on nine hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Scott Oberg got the final four outs to earn his second save of the season.

Bourgeois led Reno with three hits to finish the series with a .545 average (6-for-11). Mike Freeman singled in the seventh inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games dating back to April 12, and added a ground-rule double in the ninth. Kyle Jensen went 2-for-3 on the night to finish the eight-game road trip at .462 (12-for-26)

The Aces will celebrate Heroes Night on Saturday, when they begin an eight-game, nine-day homestand with the first game of a four-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies. First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is set for 6:35 p.m. PT. Reno will send right-hander Archie Bradley (1-1, 4.05) to the mound, while Fresno will counter with righty Brady Rodgers (0-1, 2.45).