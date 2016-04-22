Your Local Home Builder

Sponsored Content

At Jenuane Communities, we love to build, we love happy homeowners, and our employees share our passion, but you don’t have to take our word for it. Click here to see testimonials from a few of our current residents.

Jenuane Communities builds neighborhoods. We recently sold our last homes in The Overlook, Belsera and Stone Ridge. We have two brand new communities that are quickly coming into view. The first is Croston Springs, located in the Spanish Springs area at Kiley Ranch. The other is The Village at Esplanade, located in south Reno at Damonte Ranch. To view our homes, see our Sales Representatives on site or take an interactive virtual tour. Click on the community for a direct link. Croston Springs / The Village at Esplanade.

Croston Springs is the community you have been waiting for! Croston Springs offers five brand new floor plans customized for our northern Nevada buyers. Come see all that Croston Springs has to offer at our Grand Opening on May 6th, 7th and 8th. There is no better time to buy your perfect home whether you are single, starting a family, an empty nester or have a full household. Our homes offer many great amenities and are energy efficient. All of our homes at Croston Springs come standard with Energy Saving GE Appliances, energy efficient dual pane windows, environmentally friendly central air conditioning, insulation throughout, water conserving toilets, faucets, shower heads and sprinkler system. To see more of the standard features, click on this link, http://www.jcommunities.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/CROSTON-Features-2_5_16.pdf.

The Village at Esplanade boasts three distinct floorplans with five elevations using diverse architectural styles to create a unique streetscape appearance. In maintaining the energy efficiency, Esplanade standard features include high efficiency tankless water heaters, water conserving features, environmentally friendly air conditioning, dual pane windows and insulation throughout. For more information and to take a virtual tour, click on this link, http://www.jcommunities.com/communities-floor-plans/the-village-at-esplanade.

Jenuane Communities wants to be YOUR local home builder. Seeing people in their new homes is our passion.

About Jenuane Communities:

Owners, Ken and Darci Hendrix, were both born in northern Nevada and call it home. They raised their children here and now love watching their six grandchildren grow and thrive here as well. Together, they have over 40 years of experience building new homes. They know the climate, the neighborhoods, the shopping and the families. That is why they value their slogan, “We build here, we buy here, we live here”. www.jcommunities.com