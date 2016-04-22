Marshall Realty 4-25-16

Sponsored Content

In Reno Real Estate, homes are selling quickly and prices are rising. This has made a lot of people think I should sell my home. If you are interested in selling your home you may have considered a For Sale by Owner. Here are some things to consider before selling your home without an agent.

Be prepared to negotiate.. a lot.

Agents, attorneys, inspectors, buyers, appraisers negotiations happen all the time.

Homes need to have exposure. Marketing makes a difference in Reno NV Real Estate. Real estate agents in Reno will get your home seen by potential buyers.

FSBOing has become more and more difficult. The paperwork involved in selling and buying a home has increased dramatically as industry disclosures and regulations have become mandatory. This is one of the reasons that the percentage of people FSBOing has dropped significantly in the last twenty years.

Sellers often net more money when using a Reno real estate agent. Studies have shown that the typical house sold by the homeowner sells for $210,000 while the typical house sold by an agent sells for $249,000. This doesn't mean that an agent can get $39,000 more for your home. Studies have shown that people are more likely to FSBO in markets with lower price points. However, it does show that selling on your own might not make sense.

However, FSBO may make sense in certain situations. Before you decide to take on the challenges of selling your house on your own, contact Marshall Realty to go over the pros and cons of a FSBO.

Content Courtesy: Keeping Current Matters and Marshall Realty