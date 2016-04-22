Comeback Falls Short for Aces

Aces Release

4/21/2016

A five-run fourth inning proved to be just enough for the home team as the Albuquerque Isotopes defeated the Reno Aces, 6-5 on Thursday night at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque batted around in the inning and recorded five singles and a walk, and held off a Reno rally over the final four innings to win the series. Catcher Tuffy Gosewisch (@SantiaGosewisch) led the Aces offense, going 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and two RBI.

Reno scored first for the eighth time in 14 games as Jason Bourgeois (@jbourgeois11) led off the game with a triple and then came home on a Jack Reinheimer (@Reinheimer_08) single to give the Aces an early 1-0 lead. Albuquerque evened the score at one run apiece in the home half with its own leadoff triple by Rafael Ynoa, who scored on Ryan Casteel’s double.

The Aces regained the lead in the fourth, when Gosewisch led off the inning with a home run to left field, his second of the season. Reno’s edge was short-lived, however, as Albuquerque (9-6) scored five runs in the bottom of the inning to pull ahead 6-2. An RBI single by Chris Nelson and a sacrifice fly by Joey Wong set up a two-run double from Jackson Williams. Ynoa capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to center, giving the home team a four-run advantage.

Both teams went down in order in the fifth. Reno (5-9) closed the gap to three runs in the sixth when Gosewisch lined another solo home run down the left-field line. This marked the first multi-homer game by an Aces player since Peter O’Brien homered twice against Nashville on August 26 of last year at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno added a fourth run in the following frame as Mike Freeman (@MikeBFree5) pinch-hit for Shipley to lead off the seventh, and extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a bunt single. Two batters later, Bourgeois laced a run-scoring single to left-center to bring the Aces within two runs at 6-4. Evan Marzilli (@marzooch) reached on a throwing error to lead off the ninth, scoring three batters later on a two-out, pinch-hit single by Zach Borenstein. Borenstein advanced to second on a passed ball, but he was stranded as Simon Castro struck out Carlos Rivero (@Carlos_Rivero3) to end the game.

Right-hander Braden Shipley (@shipley25) took the loss for Reno to fall to 2-1 on the season. He worked six innings, allowing six earned runs on eight hits with two walks and one strikeout. Lefty Ryan Carpenter (1-1) went six innings to earn the win for Albuquerque, allowing three earned runs on nine hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Castro allowed a run in the ninth but held on for his first save of the season.

Reinheimer extended his hitting streak to seven games on his first-inning single, and notched his team-leading eighth multi-hit game with another single in the third. Bourgeois tied his season-high with three hits for his fourth multi-hit contest of the year, and Kyle Jensen went 2-for-3 with a walk to raise his average to .435 (10-for-23) on the road trip. Sean Jamieson, who entered the game with one hit on the year, had a pair of singles to center as part of a 2-for-4 night.

The Aces conclude their eight-game road trip against the Isotopes on Friday night at Isotopes Park, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. PT. The Aces will send right-hander Edgar Garcia (1-1, 5.56) to the mound. Albuquerque will counter with righty Eddie Butler (1-0, 4.50).