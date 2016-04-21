Someone 2 Know: Ana Alvarez

When you think of a mechanic, you probably think of a man... a goatee growin', hat wearin', bicep showin' man.

"Yeah," said Cliff Bartl, a professor in the transportation department at Truckee Meadows Community College. "You know at first you would think that it's mostly dominated by men, and it has been historically."

Bartl has taught automotive and deistic mechanic classes for 20 years. As you step inside of his classroom, that stereotype holds true...with an exception.

"There is a lot of people out there that are very biased over gender in this specific area," said Ana Alvarez, a senior at A.C.E High School.

Alvarez is ear ring sportin', nail polishin', bracelet wearin' 17-year-old.

"I don't like make up," she said.

Alvarez also happens to be the best high school diesel mechanic in the state.

"I got the gold medal in high school."

Last week at skills U.S.A, Ana competed, and won the Deisil Mechanic category.

"It's the first time in (my) 20 years that a girl has won," said Bartl.

Bartl has had several girls in his classes before, and they actually do better than the boys.

"The women are better attentive to detail, they're better communicators," said Bartl. "They actually study more. The guys, where they already know this stuff, they don't work as hard and the girls get better grades than the guys do."

Not only did Ana win the Skills U.S.A competition, she is also starting to win over those who've doubted her, her dad included.

"Now that I did skills and got gold, he's starting to believe me more," said Ana, referring to her father. "He's like, 'hey my car is making this sound, or that sound. What do I do?'"

Ana admits, there are a lot of preconceived ideas of women and cars. But those stereotypes only fueled Ana to get her hands dirtier, and work even harder.

"I want to disprove that," she said. "To show them that girls can do what guys can do."

T.M.C.C and A.C.E High School have a partnership that allows students to take college classes for dual credit.

Ana graduates in May and hopes to study mathematics.