Aces Lose to Isotopes

Aces Release

4/20/2016

In a span of three pitches, the Reno Aces watched a scoreless tie turn into a three-run deficit and eventual 4-1 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes Wednesday night at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes broke the deadlock in the sixth inning to pick up their fifth consecutive win against the Aces.

The Isotopes (8-6) and Aces (5-8) traded zeroes through five full innings before Albuquerque cracked the seal in the home half of the sixth. With one on and one away, Aces starter Matt Buschmann (@Busch26) gave way to left-hander Scott Rice (@elArroz_56). After a Rice throwing error moved Mike Tauchman – who singled and stole second to open the inning – to third, the southpaw rung up Jordan Patterson for the second out.

With two away, Aces skipper Phil Nevin dipped into his bullpen once more, summoning right-hander Dominic Leone (@DLeone54). The 24-year-old’s first offering to Ryan Casteel was lined to right for a run-scoring single, and two pitches later, Will Swanner belted his first Triple-A home run over the wall in left-center.

Trailing 3-0, Reno’s bats came alive briefly in the eighth on Peter O’Brien’s third home run of the season and 29th in an Aces uniform. Following O’Brien’s blast, Mike Freeman’s (@MikeBFree5) third single of the game and a walk to Carlos Rivero (@Carlos_Rivero3) brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the form of Zach Borenstein, but the left-handed hitter chased a 3-2 pitch from Scott Oberg to end the threat.

Albuquerque added a big insurance run in the eighth on a double play to cap the scoring.

A leadoff single by Brett Hayes (@bretthayes12) and two-out double by Jack Reinheimer (@Reinheimer_08) prolonged the game momentarily in the ninth, but Sócrates Brito (@SocratesBrito) remained hitless in two games with the Aces, grounding out to second to seal Reno’s fate.

The Aces out-hit the Isotopes for a second consecutive game, but another poor performance with runners in scoring position doomed Reno. After going 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and 10 runners left on base in Tuesday night’s 9-5 loss, the Aces went just 1-for-11 in similar situations, stranding a season-high 11 runners in the process.

Isotopes starter Shane Carle (2-1) held the Aces scoreless over six innings. He scattered seven hits, walked two and struck out six. Buschmann (0-1) was tagged with the tough-luck loss, allowing just one earned run on three hits and four strikeouts. He tied a career-high with five walks. Albuquerque’s Scott Oberg earned the save with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Freeman’s second-inning single pushed his team-high hitting streak to nine games. Reinheimer matched Freeman’s three-hit output, his fifth three-hit game of the season and seventh multi-hit game to pace the Aces.

The Aces continue their four-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday night at Isotopes Park with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. PT. The Aces will send right-hander Braden Shipley (2-0, 3.97) to the mound. Albuquerque will counter with left-hander Ryan Carpenter (0-1, 4.91).