Isotopes Bury Aces Early

Aces Release

4/19/2016

A five-run first and three-run second propelled the Albuquerque Isotopes past the Reno Aces, 9-4, Tuesday night at Isotopes Park. Solo home runs hit by Kyle Jensen and Carlos Rivero (@Carlos_Rivero3) were not enough as the Aces dropped their second consecutive game.

The Isotopes (7-6) stormed out to a 5-0 lead five batters into the home half of the first. Aces right-hander Kyle Drabek (0-2) issued his first of five walks on the night to start the game. Shortly after, back-to-back singles by Ryan Casteel and Mike Tauchman gave the home team the lead for good.

After Tauchman’s run-scoring single, Drabek’s second walk of the inning loaded the bases for Jordan Patterson. The left-handed hitter ripped a grand slam off the right-field foul pole, capping the unpleasant opening frame.

Jensen began the second inning with his second home run in as many games, but Drabek’s struggles continued in the bottom half. Another eight batters came to the plate for the Isotopes, an inning which included three hits and two more walks. Joey Wong provided the big blow with a two-run single to center to make it 8-1.

The Aces (5-7) trimmed their deficit to five with two runs in the fourth, thanks to two walks and a pair of Albuquerque errors. The Isotopes’ second miscue of the inning came with the bases loaded, resulting in the departure of Isotopes starter Jeff Hoffman. Left-hander Sam Moll was brought on to face Jack Reinheimer (@Reinheimer_08) who grounded into an inning-ending fielder’s choice. Reinheimer, who tripled in the first, also bounced into a pair of double plays in the third and sixth innings.

Hoffman took a no-decision, despite being given the early 8-1 lead. The right-hander gave up three runs (one earned) on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings. After Moll dealt 2 1/3 innings of one-run ball, Carlos Estevez (1-0) earned the win with two shutout frames in the seventh and eighth.

Drabek suffered the loss after allowing eight earned runs on six hits and five walks over three innings. He struck out one. Mike Freeman (@MikeBFree5), Peter O’Brien and Rivero all notched two hits apiece for Reno. The Aces finished 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

The Aces continue their four-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday night at Isotopes Park with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. PT. The Aces have not yet named a starter. Albuquerque will send right-hander Shane Carle (1-1, 13.50) to the mound for his third start of the season