South Lake Tahoe Police Arrest Another Suspect in Beverly Lodge Homicide Case

Domenic Seanlee Randolph Domenic Seanlee Randolph
Tevarez Lopez Tevarez Lopez
Dion Jermaine Randolph Vaccoro Dion Jermaine Randolph Vaccoro
Andrew Adams Andrew Adams

South Lake Tahoe Police officers say they have arrested another person in connection with a murder at the Beverly Lodge earlier this year. 

Police say 25-year-old Andrew Adams was arrested Thursday. Police say the investigation had identified Adams as a participant in the robbery, which led to the murder of 40-year-old Dennis Wright. A warrant had been issued for Adam’s arrest, charging him with robbery. Adams will be booked into the custody of the Solano County Jail, awaiting return to El Dorado County.

Several arrests for murder and other charges have been made in this case, spanning the states of California, New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma.  

Also arrested in this case were:
•    33-year-old Tevarez Lopez, of Georgetown, California. He is charged with murder
•    22-year-old Domenic Randolph arrested on April 19th in Harris County, Texas. He is charged with murder
•    18-year-old Tristan Batten, resident of Vallejo, California. He is charged with murder
•    20-year-old Harvest Davidson of Antioch, California. He is charged with murder
•    18-year-old Vanessa Muzio, arrested February 27th in the state of New Mexico. She is charged with accessory to murder. 
•    24-year-old Dion Jermaine Vaccaro, arrested on May 20th in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is charged with murder 

Police say Wright was killed after a drug deal went bad on January 30, 2016.

Police say the murder weapon has not yet been recovered.

Anyone who may have information about this case is encouraged to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100, or to remain anonymous, Lake Tahoe Secret Witness at 530-541-6800.

