Aces Settle for Series Split with El Paso

The Reno Aces split their first road series of the season following a 14-4 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday night at Southwest University Park. The winning team finished with double-digit runs for the third time in the four-game set as second baseman Jemile Weeks had four hits and Ryan Schimpf drove in four runs for El Paso.

Matched up against Reno right-hander Nick Baker (@NickBaker36) in his first Triple-A start, the Chihuahuas took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on four hits, highlighted by a leadoff triple from Manuel Margot. Reno got a run back in the second as Jason Bourgeois (@jbourgeois11) knocked a one-out singled to set up an RBI double from Carlos Rivero (@Carlos_Rivero3).

The Aces continue to close the gap in the third, when Jack Reinheimer (@Reinheimer_08) laced a run-scoring single to plate Evan Marzilli (@marzooch), who had led off the inning with a double to left. El Paso answered with a run of its own in the home half on a two-out solo home run by Austin Hedges that made the score 4-2.

The Chihuahuas added two more runs in the fourth as Weeks hit a one-out triple before scoring on José Pirela’s single to right two batters later. Alex Dickerson walked after Weeks and then crossed home plate on an RBI base hit by James Loney that raised the El Paso lead to four. Reno responded two innings later with two runs to make the score 6-4. Mike Freeman (@MikeBFree5) hit a one-out single to third base to set up Kyle Jensen, who hit his first home run of the season on a towering shot to left-center.

In the home half of the sixth, Weeks led off with a single through the right side and stole second to set up an RBI double for Pirela. Hedges recorded his third hit of the night two batters later, plating Pirela on a single to left-center to give El Paso an 8-4 advantage. The next batter, Schimpf, raised the margin to six when he launched a two-run home run to left for his second homer of the series. Another home run, this one a solo shot from Margot, made the score 11-4.

El Paso had three hits in the eighth, the last of which was a two-run single for Schimpf that raised the Chihuahuas lead to nine. Hedges walked before Schimpf and scored on a wild pitch to Margot to give El Paso a 14-4 lead and complete the scoring.

Jensen led the way with two RBI for Reno, while Bourgeois and Rivero each had a pair of hits. Carlos Pimentel (1-1) worked 5.1 innings and allowed four earned runs on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts, good for his first win of the year. Baker took the loss for the Aces, pitching three innings and allowing four earned runs on seven hits with two walks and a strikeout.

The Aces open a four-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday night at Isotopes Park. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. PT. The Aces will send right-hander Kyle Drabek (0-1, 4.50) to the mound against Albuquerque righty Jeff Hoffman (2-0, 1.38).

Reno Aces Press Release