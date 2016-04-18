Marshall Realty 4-18-16

Sponsored Content

Northern Nevada Real Estate is hot. Home sales have bounced back solidly and are, nationally, at their second highest pace since February 2007. Demand continues to grow. Many Reno real estate professionals have seen multiple offers and homes selling above listing price. What about your house?

If your house hasn't sold, it is probably the price. If your Sparks, Carson, Fernely, or Reno home is on the market and you are not receiving any offers, look at your price. Pricing your home just 10% above market value dramatically cuts the number of prospective buyers that will even see your house. Marketing your home correctly will also increase your homes visibility.

Homes in Reno are hot. If you are not getting the results you want, sit down with your agent and revisit the pricing conversation.