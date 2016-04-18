Aces Nip Chihuahuas in El Paso

The Reno Aces let an early 5-0 advantage evaporate, but a two-run double by Zach Borenstein in the ninth pushed the Aces to an 8-5 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. Similar to Saturday night’s game, Kyle Jensen and Jack Reinheimer (@Reinheimer_08) continued their hot hitting as Reno leveled their record through 10 games.

Facing former Aces right-hander Derek Eitel, Borenstein entered as a pinch-hitter with two on and one away in the final frame. Already with five extra-base hits on the young season, the 25-year-old ripped his sixth – a double to the wall in center – on a 2-2 pitch from Eitel, scoring Tuffy Gosewisch (@santiagosewisch) and Sean Jamieson. Reinheimer later added a two-out RBI single for insurance.

Early on, Jensen ignited Reno’s first scoring chance with a leadoff double in the second inning. Moments later, Jason Bourgeois (@jbourgeois11) hit a grounder to third which led to a Jemile Weeks throwing error, bringing home Jensen for the Aces’ first run. Gosewisch @santiagosewisch) then plated Bourgeois with a run-scoring single to left.

With a 2-0 edge after two innings, the Aces (5-5) added three more runs in the third to build a comfortable 5-0 lead. A single by Reinheimer and another fielding error by the Chihuahuas (2-7) gave the Aces a pair of runners with no outs. Two batters later, Jensen drilled an RBI double to the wall in left, scoring Reinheimer from third. Bourgeois followed suit, doubling to center to tack on two more.

Despite leading by five, the Aces’ pitching staff entered the game short-handed after the promotion of Archie Bradley (@ArchieBradley7) to Arizona prior to first pitch. The Aces instead sent 32-year-old left-hander Adam Loewen to the mound for his first start since September 1, 2014. The southpaw worked two quick innings before surrendering two runs in the third.

Loewen gave way to right-hander Luke Irvine (@DownPlane) who was promoted from Single-A Advanced Visalia to replace Bradley. Irvine delivered 2 2/3 innings and yielded just one run in his Triple-A debut.

Leading 5-3 through six, the Aces watched their narrowed-lead whittle away as the Chihuahuas scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to tie the game. Enrique Burgos (1-0) couldn’t overcome a one-out walk and two-out error when Austin Hedges ripped a game-tying single to left, but he benefitted from Borenstein’s go-ahead double in the ninth to earn the win. Silvino Bracho (@silvinobracho) worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Reinheimer notched three hits for the second straight game, raising his average to a robust .450 (18-for-40). He leads the Aces with six multi-hit efforts.

El Paso starter Greg Reynolds took a no-decision after allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits with one strikeout over five innings. Hedges hit a solo home run off Scott Rice (@elArroz_56) in the seventh to pull El Paso within one run.

The Aces wrap up their four-game series against the Chihuahuas Monday night at Southwest University Park. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. PT. The Aces will send right-hander Tyler Wagner (0-2, 5.19) to the mound against El Paso righty Carlos Pimentel (0-1, 11.25).

Aces Press Release