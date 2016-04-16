Aces Fall to El Paso in First Road Game

Aces Release

4/15/2016

The El Paso Chihuahuas won the opening game of a four-game series with a 10-3 victory over the Reno Aces on Friday night at Southwest University Park. Chihuahuas third baseman Ryan Schimpf went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored as the Aces dropped their fourth consecutive game.

Right-hander Daniel McCutchen (2-0) defeated Reno for the second time in eight days, allowing three earned runs on eight hits over six innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Aces righty Edgar Garcia (1-1) was tagged for six earned runs over 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs on eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Reno (3-5) got on the board in the first as Peter O’Brien drove an RBI single with one out to score Jason Bourgeois (@jbourgeois11), who led off the game with an infield single and then stole second. The rally continued with back-to-back doubles by Zach Borenstein and Kyle Jensen, the second of which added two more runs to give the Aces a 3-0 lead.

El Paso (2-5) responded with two runs in the second to cut Reno’s margin to one. A Jason Hagerty groundout scored Hunter Renfroe from third, and then Nick Noonan’s two-out single to right plated Austin Hedges. The Chihuahuas tacked on two more runs in the fourth, taking a 4-3 lead on a two-run home run by Schimpf.

Garcia threw a wild pitch in the fifth, allowing his counterpart McCutchen to score from third and extend El Paso’s lead to two runs. Cody Hall (@C_Hall18) replaced Garcia on the mound with one out in the inning, and allowed an RBI double to Renfroe. Hall was lifted in favor of Adam Loewen with the Chihuahuas in front by a 6-3 score. Loewen induced a Schimpf flyout for the second out before striking out Hagerty to end the inning.

Leonel Campos relieved McCutchen after six innings, allowing one hit and striking out five Aces in two scoreless frames. El Paso knocked four consecutive singles to begin its half of the eighth, including RBI base hits by Noonan and Alex Dickerson that ran the Chihuahuas lead to 8-3. With two outs in the inning, Jose Pirela roped a two-run double off the glove of Bourgeois to boost El Paso’s edge to seven.

Reno recorded 10 hits on the night, led by two-hit performances from Bourgeois and O’Brien.

The Aces continue their eight-game road trip on Saturday night with Game 2 of their four-game series against the Chihuahuas. First pitch from Southwest University Park is set for 6:05 p.m. PT. The Aces will send right-hander Braden Shipley (1-0, 3.00) to the mound against El Paso right-hander Justin Hancock (0-1, 3.60).