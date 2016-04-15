Humboldt County Deputies Investigate Bodies Found Near Oregon Border

Deputies in Humboldt County are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a hot springs over the weekend.

Deputies say the bodies of a man and a woman were found at the Bog Hot Springs on Sunday, just south of the Oregon border.



They were identified as 59-year-old Nancy Letson and William McLean of Denio.



Investigators are still looking into the cause of their deaths but do not believe foul play was a factor.