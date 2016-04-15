The Benefits of Being Kind Has On Your Health

Not only can kindness change the world, but it can also improve your health.

"When you invest your life in helping others you benefit more," said Brian Williams of the initiative Think Kindness.

Being kind affects your health both physically and mentally. Helps your self confidence too.

"We found that people with diabetes have more control of their diabetes if they have more compassion, more caring for themselves," said Dr. Howard Chen of Renown.

Kindness is best learned at a young age. Students at Elmcrest Elementary School are super excited to take on the Think Kindness challenge. They have 15 days to complete 5,000 acts of kindness.

"Whoever falls down I've helped them up and whoever is having problems I help them with their problems," said student Ariana Garcia.

She says it makes her feel more confident too. Being kind to someone can also be relaxing, possibly lowering stress levels and other inflammatory responses.

"Everyone wants to be happy in life and kindness is one way that makes yourself happier," said Williams.

So keep that in mind if you're going through a tough time.

"For instance when we use self-kindness and compassion to treat such things as PTSD we find that people with PTSD need less medications," said Dr. Chen.

Being kind puts a smile on your face. The new found joy is contagious.

"Someone let me play basketball with them and I let them play with my football," said Noah, a kindergartner at Elmcrest.

Now it's your job to pay it forward. Just like Noah did. You never know it might improve your health too.