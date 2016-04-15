Duo Faces Several Drug-Related Charges After Carson City Arrest

The Department of Public Safety says two people were arrested on several drug-related charges earlier this week in Carson City.

Authorities say 42-year-old Mardell Maurice Johnson and 25-year-old Desire Lynn Kissel-Hunziker were taken into custody at the North Carson Street Taco Bell on Wednesday.



They are charged with multiple counts including trafficking and sales of a controlled substance.



Investigators say they seized nearly a pound of high-quality methamphetamine.