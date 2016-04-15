Nevada Wolf Pack's Cameron Oliver to Enter NBA Draft - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Wolf Pack's Cameron Oliver to Enter NBA Draft

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: University of Nevada, Cam Oliver Courtesy: University of Nevada, Cam Oliver

Nevada Wolf Pack basketball forward Cameron Oliver says he has declared his name for the 2016 NBA Draft.

On Instagram Friday, he posted that he will not hire an agent, so he can retain his college eligibility.

The posting reads:

cammybravo

"My journey here at the University of Nevada has nothing but great memories and success throughout my freshman year. I love my brothers on the team and my coaching staff that has believed in me so much to make me (a) better player but also a better person. I want to thank Coach Muss for giving me this opportunity and mentoring me through the process of my career. I love Nevada so much with all my heart. Without further notice I will be declaring my name for the 2016 NBA Draft without hiring a agent so I will retain my college eligibility. I want to thank you for following me through this journey and by the grace of God I will put my full out effort in to this process of chasing my dreams of the NBA. #GoPack"  

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.