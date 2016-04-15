Reno-Tahoe International Airport Gets Nearly $1.9 Million Grant

Senator Harry Reid's office announced Friday that the Reno-Tahoe International Airport has been awarded nearly $1.9 million in FAA grant money.

The FAA grant will be used to fund an update to the airport master plan to find out what the needs of the airport will be in the future.



The Yerington Municipal Airport also got a grant of nearly $200,000 to fund the construction of a runway and taxiway pavement.

“This funding will play an important role in expanding Nevada’s transportation offerings and the economic benefits that come with it,” Reid said. “Transportation is essential to the Silver State’s economy, and I’ve made building our state’s infrastructure one of my top priorities. Whether it’s a commercial and tourism hub like Reno-Tahoe International or a small rural location like Yerington Municipal Airport, we must provide all of Nevada with the resources needed to grow our economy.”