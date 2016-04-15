Ukulele Festival Fun For Beginners and Pros

From the shores of Hawaii to the floors of the Nugget, the eighth annual Reno Ukulele Festival is where ukulele players come to geek out and share in the camaraderie.



"Everyone is having a great time. Whether they're in tune, whether they can play one chord or all the chords," said Douglas Reynolds, founder of the Reno Ukulele Festival and PlayUke.net.

But it's not just the pros that come for the unique camaraderie of ukulele culture, but with around 1,000 ukuleles for sale, many are out to try it out for the first time.

"I come to learn and to pick to learn new strums because I get stuck myself. They teach is all here," said Susan Sabacz, attendee from Rancho Cucamonga, California.

The ukulele is popular because of how easy it is to play and the lessons they offer at the festival during the weekend get people that don't really know how to play, ukulele pros by the end.

"It's the easiest instrument to learn and a cheap instrument to get into. You can get a decent ukulele for $50. Four strings and you can play chords with one finger," said Reynolds.

And most ukuleles come with a little personality. Reynolds showed us his ukulele made out of wood from Lake Tahoe.

"The first in the world, one of a kind, ukulele made from Lake Tahoe from the organic materials that are there. So this is the coolest uke in the world, and it's mine," said Reynolds.

The Reno Ukulele Festival is Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and they will be having lots of performances, lessons, and vendors.

