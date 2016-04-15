RPD Searching for Attempted Robbery Suspect

The Reno Police Department is searching for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a store on Gentry Way.

According to authorities, it happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Lucky One on the 400-block of Gentry Way. A man tried to rob the store and fired one shot, but left with no money or merchandise.

Police did not have a description of the suspect, who wore a mask, but said he is about 6 feet tall.

Police do not know why the suspect left without getting anything. The investigation is ongoing.